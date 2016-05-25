版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains as oil prices rise

May 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending gains from Tuesday, as oil prices rose and investors got more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as this summer.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.73 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,754.78, the S&P 500 gained 5.9 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,081.96 and the Nasdaq composite added 16.31 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,877.37. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

