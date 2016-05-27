版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as focus turns to Yellen

May 27 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as investors' focus turned to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for further clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.51 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,834.8, the S&P 500 index gained 1.57 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,091.67 and the Nasdaq composite index added 2.83 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,904.59. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐