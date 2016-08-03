US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens little changed

Aug 3 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as strong hiring data from the private sector outweighed the impact of weak oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, at 18,312.19, the S&P 500 was down 0.99 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,156.04 and the Nasdaq composite was down 6.74 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,130.99. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)