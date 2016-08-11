US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of weekly jobs data

* Futures up: Dow 54 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 11 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Thursday as oil prices steadied and investors awaited the weekly
jobless claims data for hints of a strengthening labor market.
* Brent crude futures were up 0.18 percent at $44.12 after
the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a gradual draw in
stocks through the third quarter.
* Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday, albeit in low
volume trading, as a 2 percent drop in oil prices pulled its
major indexes away from record levels.
* The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits
is expected to have slipped by 4,000 to 265,000 last week,
continuing a trend of being below the 300,000 mark for the 75th
consecutive week. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* Shares of Alibaba jumped nearly 5 percent
premarket after the Chinese e-commerce giant reported a 59
percent rise in quarterly revenue. Yahoo,
which owns a stake in Alibaba, rose 2.4 percent.
* Kohl's, which kicks off the two-day department stores
earnings period, rose 3.8 percent to $39.50 after its
second-quarter revenue beat estimates. Shares of Macy's,
which is to report at 8:00 a.m. ET, rose 1.5 percent, while
Nordstrom, whose earnings are due after markets close,
was slightly higher.
* Better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a set of
strong economic data have pushed the S&P 500 to a series of
record intraday highs since July.
* No Federal Reserve official is expected to speak this
week, but investors are awaiting Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech
at the Jackson Hole conference on Aug. 26.
* Valeant fell nearly 9 percent in heavy trading
after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. federal
prosecutors had opened a criminal investigation on the
drugmaker.
* Shake Shack dropped 7 percent to $37.99 after the
company's quarterly comparable-sales growth slowed more than
expected.
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 54 points, or 0.29 percent,
with 14,739 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.24
percent, with 101,603 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13.25 points, or 0.28
percent, on volume of 12,540 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)