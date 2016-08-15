US STOCKS-Futures up on oil rise, China stimulus hopes

* Futures up: Dow 34 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 15 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on
Monday, tracking global markets, as oil prices rose and on
rising speculation that China may unveil a fresh stimulus
program to prop up its economy.
* Oil prices were up for the third straight day, rising to
their highest in nearly a month, as speculation intensified that
oil producers may try to work out ways to support prices in an
oversupplied market.
* The Chinese blue-chip index jumped to a
seven-month high on growing optimism of additional stimulus
following a series of weak economic data.
* Investors are awaiting the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's July policy meeting for clues on when it would raise
interest rates. The minutes are due on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
* Robust labor market data and better-than-expected
quarterly earnings of U.S. companies could prod the central bank
to raise rates sometime this year.
* However, traders remain skeptical of a rate hike as U.S.
inflation remains below the Fed's 2 percent target and central
banks worldwide unleash stimulus programs to support their
economies.
* The odds of a hike stand at 9 percent for September and
rise to about 41 percent for December, according to CME Group's
Fedwatch tool.
* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday as weak retail
sales numbers dampened the prospects of economic expansion, even
as the Nasdaq trudged to a fresh record close.
* Activision Blizzard's shares rose 3.9 percent to
$42.73 in premarket trading after billionaire investor Daniel
Loeb's hedge fund bought 3 million shares of the gaming company.
The stock was the top percentage gainer among S&P 500
components.
* Cyberark was down 4.6 percent at $50.50 after
Goldman Sachs removed the stock from its "buy" list.
* Mid-America Apartment Communities rose 1.3 percent
to $103.50 in light trading after the company said it would
acquire Post Properties for about $3.88 billion. Post's
shares were not trading.
* Valeant rose 3.7 percent to $25.83 after Mizuho
raised the stock's rating to "neutral" from "underperform".
* Sysco was up 6.3 percent ahead of its results due
at 8:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).
Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 34 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 9,777 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.15
percent, with 72,433 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.18
percent, on volume of 9,786 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)