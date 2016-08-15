US STOCKS-U.S. stocks at record highs as oil jumps

* Oil prices rise more than 2 pct
* Fed to release minutes of July meeting on Wednesday
* Philadelphia semiconductor index hits 16-year high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 15 U.S. stock indexes were trading at
all-time highs on Monday, building on the record-setting rally
of the past few weeks, as oil prices jumped.
Oil hit a one-month high of about $48 on rising speculation
that major producers may try to work out ways to support prices
in an oversupplied market.
Strong economic data, upbeat corporate earnings and low
interest rates have stoked appetite for U.S. equities, driving
all three major indexes to record highs.
The S&P 500 index has notched 13 record intraday highs since
July, including on Monday.
"Our sense is that we're still in this Goldilocks period
where it's a sweet spot for equities and that will not change
probably until the next rate hike," said Mike Bailey, director
of research at FBB Capital Partners.
Investors are awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve's
July policy meeting for more clues on when it would raise
interest rates. The minutes are due at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
However, traders are largely skeptical of a rate hike in the
near term, with U.S. inflation below the Fed's 2 percent target
and as central banks worldwide unleash stimulus programs to
support their economies.
The odds of a hike stand at 12 percent for September and
rise to about 38 percent for December, according to CME Group's
Fedwatch tool.
Post Properties shares rose to a record high after
the company agreed to be bought by Mid-America Apartment
Communities for about $3.88 billion. Mid-America's
shares fell 5.7 percent.
"The fact that any company would make a multi-billion dollar
deal today also speaks of confidence in the U.S. market," Bailey
said.
At 10:55 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 86.7 points, or 0.47 percent, at 18,663.17.
The S&P 500 index was up 8.85 points, or 0.41
percent, at 2,192.9.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 31.09 points, or 0.59
percent, at 5,263.98.
The S&P 500 materials index jumped 1.04 percent,
with all its components in the black and led by a 3 percent rise
in LyondellBasell.
Apple rose 1.01 percent to $109.28 and gave the
biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq, while the Philadelphia
SE semiconductor index touched a 16-year high.
Oil major Exxon rose 0.3 percent, while rival
Chevron was up 0.7 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,082
to 743. On the Nasdaq, 1,913 issues rose and 746 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 29 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 110 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)