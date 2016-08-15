US STOCKS-U.S. stocks at record highs as materials shares surge

* Dollar down for second straight day
* Fed to release minutes of July meeting on Wednesday
* Philadelphia semiconductor index hits 16-year high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 15 U.S. stock indexes climbed to all-time
highs on Monday, building on their record-setting rallies of the
past few weeks, as raw materials stocks surged.
The S&P 500 materials index rose 1.06 percent to a
one-month high, with all its components in the black, as the
dollar index fell for the second straight day.
Better-than-expected corporate earnings in the latest
quarter, coupled with expectations that the Federal Reserve
would continue to keep rates low, have stoked appetite for U.S.
equities.
Since July, the S&P 500 index has notched 13 record intraday
highs, including on Monday.
The CBOE volatility index also called Wall Street's
"fear gauge" edged up slightly, but remained near year-lows
suggesting the markets were in a risk-on mode.
"Our sense is that we're still in this Goldilocks period
where it's a sweet spot for equities and that will not change
probably until the next rate hike," said Mike Bailey, director
of research at FBB Capital Partners.
The Federal Reserve releases on Wednesday the minutes of its
July meeting that could provide clues on its plans to raise
rates and its view on the health of the economy.
Still, traders are largely skeptical of a rate hike in the
near term, with U.S. inflation below the Fed's 2 percent target
and as central banks worldwide unleash stimulus programs to
support their economies.
The odds of a hike in September stand at 12 percent, rising
to about 38 percent for December, according to CME Group's
Fedwatch tool.
At 12:26 p.m. ET (1626 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 82.73 points, or 0.45 percent, at
18,659.2.
The S&P 500 was up 9.69 points, or 0.44 percent, at
2,193.74.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 36.42 points, or 0.7
percent, at 5,269.32.
Post Properties hit a record high after the company
agreed to be bought by Mid-America Apartment Communities
for about $3.88 billion. Mid-America's shares fell 5.8 percent.
Xylem rose 3.6 percent after the water technology
company said it would buy Sensus USA for about $1.7 billion in
cash.
"The fact that any company would make a multi-billion dollar
deal today also speaks of confidence in the U.S. market," Bailey
said.
Apple rose 1.1 percent to $109.34 and gave the
biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq, while the Philadelphia
SE semiconductor index touched a 16-year high.
Twitter rose 6.2 percent to an eight-month high
after the New York Times reported the company was in talks to
bring its app to the Apple TV platform.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,110
to 792. On the Nasdaq, 1,998 issues rose and 782 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 33 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 130 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)