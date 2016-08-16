US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on NY Fed chief's comments

Aug 16 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after New York Fed President William Dudley said a hike in short-term interest rates in September was possible.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.21 points, or 0.24 percent, at 18,591.84, the S&P 500 was down 5.32 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,184.83 and the Nasdaq composite was down 14.15 points, or 0.27 percent, at 5,247.87. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)