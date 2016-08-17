版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; Fed minutes awaited

Aug 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors held off from making big bets ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.96 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,542.06, the S&P 500 was down 0.43 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,177.72 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 1.51 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,228.62. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

