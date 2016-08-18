US STOCKS-Futures flat as minutes show Fed divided over rate

* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 05 pts, Nasdaq down 3.75
pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 18 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday, a day after the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers were divided over
whether to raise interest rates in the near-term.
* Fed officials were generally upbeat about the U.S. economy
but some expressed the need to keep their options open in the
need of more data pointing to strength, the minutes showed.
* The dollar index, which got some respite before the
release of the data on Wednesday, fell 0.27 percent as traders
saw fewer chances of a hike.
* While traders have almost completely ruled out a hike in
September, they have priced in a 41.7 percent chance for a move
in December - down from 45.1 percent on Wednesday, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Dow component Wal-Mart rose 3.3 percent to $75.34
premarket after the retailer posted better-than-expected
quarterly profit.
* New York Fed President William Dudley, who on Tuesday
unnerved the markets by saying a rate hike was possible in
September, is scheduled to give a press briefing at 10:00 a.m.
ET (1400 GMT).
* San Francisco Fed President John Williams speaks on
economic outlook in Anchorage, Alaska at 4:00 p.m. ET.
* Investors will also keep an eye out for a report on
initial jobless claims, which likely slipped by 1,000 to 265,000
last week. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* Brent crude hovered near $50 a barrel for the first time
in six weeks after major producers prepared to discuss a
possible freeze in output. U.S. crude was trading near $47.
* Twitter fell 2.6 percent to $19.64 after Evercore
downgraded its stock to "sell" from "hold".
* Drug developer Portola plunged 18.5 percent to
$19.27 after an investigational drug failed to get approval from
U.S regulators.
* Cisco was off 1.7 percent at $30.20 in light
trading, after the company reported a 1.6 percent drop in
revenue and said it would cut jobs.
Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 96,711 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.08
percent, on volume of 15,271 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 12,477 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya Agrawal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)