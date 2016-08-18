US STOCKS-Wall St little changed; Wal-Mart up after results

* Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
* Wal-Mart opens at 14-month high
* Twitter falls after brokerage downgrades to "sell"
* Indexes down: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 18 Wall Street was little changed in early
trading on Thursday as the impact of a rise in oil prices and
strong results at Wal-Mart was offset by weakness in consumer
discretionary and financial stocks.
Dow component Wal-Mart rose as much as 3.1 percent
to $75.19 - a more than 14-month high - after the retailer
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit. The stock
provided the biggest boost to the Dow and the S&P 500.
Oil stocks rose as Brent crude touched $50 a barrel for the
first time in six weeks after major producers prepared to
discuss a possible freeze in output. U.S. crude was trading near
$47.
Investors also weighed up minutes of the Federal Reserve's
July meeting that showed policymakers were divided over whether
to raise interest rates in the near-term.
Officials were generally upbeat about the U.S. economy but
some expressed the need to keep their options open in the need
of more data pointing to strength, the minutes showed.
While traders have almost completely ruled out a hike in
September, they have priced in a 41.7 percent chance for a move
in December - down from 45.1 percent on Wednesday, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
"The market has reached a comfortable level and needs a
fresh catalyst to send stocks higher," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"The Fed was less hawkish than the market had expected. They
would like to get one rate hike behind them this year because
they've been too low for too long."
The S&P 500 has been higher in six of the last eight weeks
and the market has touched new records on the back of
better-than-expected corporate earnings, supportive monetary
policy and a robust labor market.
At 9:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 9.59 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,564.35, the
S&P 500 was down 0.48 points, or 0.02 percent, at
2,181.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.36 points,
or 0.06 percent, at 5,225.30.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 0.48 percent rise leading the advancers.
New York Fed President William Dudley, who on Tuesday
unnerved the markets by saying a rate hike was possible in
September, is scheduled to give a press briefing at 10:00 a.m.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams speaks on economic
outlook in Anchorage, Alaska at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week, with initial claims
for state unemployment benefits dropping to 262,000. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast claims slipping to 265,000.
Twitter fell 3.6 percent to $19.44 after Evercore
downgraded its stock to "sell" from "hold".
Cisco was off 1.6 percent at $30.23, after the
company reported a 1.6 percent drop in revenue and said it would
cut jobs.
Valeant Pharma's U.S.-listed shares were up 2.8
percent at $30.81 after the drugmaker said it received approval
from a lender to amend its credit facility.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,641
to 977. On the Nasdaq, 1,245 issues rose and 1,006 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 13 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya Agrawal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)