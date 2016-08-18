US STOCKS-Wall St boosted by rise in oil, Wal-Mart

* Wal-Mart hits near 15-month high on strong results
* Brent crude tops $50/bbl, boosting energy stocks
* Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 18 Wall Street was slightly higher in late
morning trading on Thursday, boosted by a jump in Wal-Mart
shares and higher oil prices.
Wal-Mart rose as much as 3.1 percent to a more than
14-month high of $75.19 after the retailer's
better-than-expected quarterly profit. The stock provided the
biggest boost to the S&P 500.
Oil stocks rose as Brent crude went above $50 per barrel for
the first time in six weeks after major producers prepared to
discuss a possible freeze in output. U.S. crude was trading near
$47.
Investors also weighed up minutes of the Federal Reserve's
July meeting, released on Wednesday, that showed policymakers
were divided over whether to raise interest rates in the
near-term.
"Yesterday's minutes didn't hold any major surprises for
investors," said Thomas Wilson, Managing Director of Wealth
Advisory at Brinker Capital, in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
"The market has been Fed driven so far, it is going through
a phase where it will pivot from the Fed to more emphasis on
companies growing their revenues."
While traders have almost completely ruled out a hike in
September, they have priced in a 41.7 percent chance for a move
in December - down from 45.1 percent on Wednesday, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 11:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 20.71 points, or 0.11 percent, at 18,594.65, the
S&P 500 was up 3.31 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,185.53
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.98 points, or 0.21
percent, at 5,239.63.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
energy index's 0.92 percent rise leading the advancers.
Twitter fell 3.4 percent to $19.49 after Evercore
downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold".
NetApp jumped 15.9 percent to $33.44 after it's
quarterly results beat expectations.
The S&P 500 has been higher in six of the last eight weeks
and the market has touched new records on the back of
better-than-expected corporate earnings, supportive monetary
policy and a robust labor market.
Strong recent jobs growth and a long-awaited return of
middle-wage employment are two positive signs for the labor
market, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday.
Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,026
to 787. On the Nasdaq, 1,797 issues rose and 792 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and 17 new lows.
