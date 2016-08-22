US STOCKS-Wall Street opens lower as oil prices drop

* Fed Chair Yellen to speak at Jackson Hole on Friday
* Oil prices drop 3 pct; dollar rises for second day
* Medivation jumps on $14 bln Pfizer deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 22 Wall Street opened lower on Monday as oil
prices dropped the most in four weeks and investors weighed the
prospects of an interest rate hike in the coming months.
Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent as China ramped up exports
of refined products, U.S. producers added rigs for an eighth
consecutive week, and prospects emerged for increased exports
from Iraq and Nigeria.
With the earnings season coming to an end, investor focus
will shift to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on
Friday at the annual central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
"The markets will start to get a little bit nervous about
what's going to be said, what kind of indications will be given
about a September hike," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.
The case for an imminent rate hike was strengthened by Fed
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer's comments that the U.S. economy
was close to hitting job and inflation targets.
New York Fed president and permanent voting member William
Dudley said last week that a hike as soon as next month was
possible.
The dollar index rose for the second day, after five
straight sessions of losses.
Traders have priced in an 18 percent chance of a rate hike
for September and a 40.6 percent chance for December, according
to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
energy sector dropping the most by 1.19 percent,
followed by a 0.67 percent fall in materials.
Oil major Exxon and Chevron fell about 0.8
percent and were among the top drags on the S&P 500 and the Dow.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 84.71 points, or 0.46 percent, at 18,467.86.
The S&P 500 was down 7.87 points, or 0.36 percent, at
2,176.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.34 points, or 0.25
percent, at 5,225.03.
Medivation shares jumped 20 percent after agreeing
to be bought by Pfizer for $14 billion. The stock gave
the biggest boost to the Nasdaq. Pfizer's shares were marginally
lower at $34.85.
Syngenta's U.S.-listed shares rose nearly 11 percent
after a U.S. national security panel cleared ChemChina's $43
billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group.
Chipmaker Intersil jumped 23.4 percent $19.28 after
a source told Reuters that Japan's Renesas was in the final
stages of negotiations to acquire the company for about $2.99
billion.
Valeant's U.S.-listed shares rose 4 percent after
the Canadian drugmaker named a new chief financial officer.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,836 to 800. On the Nasdaq, 1,456 issues fell and 785 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed five new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)