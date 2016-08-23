US STOCKS-Wall St rises with tech stocks; one eye on Fed

* Nasdaq hits record intraday high
* New single-family home sales unexpectedly rise in July
* Investors await Fed Chair Yellen's Friday speech
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 23 U.S. stock rose on Tuesday, with the
Nasdaq hitting a record intraday high, led by technology
companies and as robust housing market data strengthened the
case for a firming economy.
With the U.S. earnings season winding down, investors are
also weighing up the prospect of an interest rate hike in the
coming months.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday at
Jackson Hole will be scrutinized for clues on the timing of a
rate hike, especially after some Fed policymakers have in recent
days hinted at the possibility of a hike in the near term.
The meet, which includes central bankers from across the
world, will start on Thursday and has traditionally been a
platform for the Fed to signal the direction of monetary policy.
Expectations that the Fed will continue to keep rates low,
as well as some upbeat earnings and economic news have supported
the benchmark S&P 500 index's record-breaking run in the past
few months.
Data on Tuesday showed new U.S. single-family home sales
unexpectedly rose in July, reaching their highest level in
nearly nine years as demand increased broadly, brightening the
housing market outlook.
"If we continue to keep getting strong economic data it will
become hard for the Fed to rationalize not hiking rates," said
Erik Wytenus, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan
Private Bank in Palm Beach Florida.
"We're seeing an almost eerily quite, very subdued continued
melt-up environment."
At 12:32 p.m. ET (1632 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 34.52 points, or 0.19 percent, at
18,563.94.
The S&P 500 was up 6.64 points, or 0.3 percent, at
2,189.28.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 18.74 points, or 0.36
percent, at 5,263.34, after hitting an all-time intraday high of
5275.74.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, led by a
0.76 percent gain in the materials index. But the
biggest boost was from the technology index's 0.52
percent gain.
J.M. Smucker dropped 7.6 percent after its quarterly
revenue missed estimates. The stock was chiefly responsible for
the consumer staples index edging lower.
The defensive utilities sector, which tends to
fall as prospects for a rate increase rise, was also in the red.
Best Buy surged 18.5 percent after the electronics
retailer posted an unexpected quarterly profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,151
to 755. On the Nasdaq, 1,900 issues rose and 846 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 26 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 126 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)