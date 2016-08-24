US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as investors eye Fed

Aug 24 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as investors kept up their wait for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday for clues on the timing of an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.48 points, or 0.11 percent, at 18,526.82.

The S&P 500 was down 1.7 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,185.2.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 4.75 points, or 0.09 percent, at 5,255.33. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)