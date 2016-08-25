US STOCKS-Wall St lower as nerves rise ahead of Yellen speech

* Fed Chair Janet Yellen due to speak on Friday
* Kansas Fed President calls for gradual rates hikes
* Jobless claims drop; New orders for durable goods up
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 25 Wall Street was lower on Thursday morning
as investors nervously awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's take on interest rate hikes.
While the Fed is widely expected to maintain rates at its
September meeting, Yellen's language on Friday morning will be
assessed to see whether she takes a more aggressive stance.
Investors have been playing a waiting game all week,
expecting Yellen to either endorse or dismiss the hawkish tone
set by key policymakers, the latest from Kansas City Fed
President and voting member, Esther George, on Thursday.
"I do think it is time to move that rate," George told CNBC,
arguing on the basis of progress in employment and inflation.
She also said rates should be increased gradually.
Traders expect an 18 percent chance of a rate hike in
September and a chance of about 55 percent in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
"I think the Fed is going to come out with a lot of words,
but nothing is going to be changed," said James Abate, chief
investment officer at Centre Funds.
Another set of robust data on Thursday also indicated the
economy was resilient enough to absorb a rate hike.
Jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the
labor market continued to gain momentum. New orders for
manufactured capital goods rose for a second straight month in
July, offering some signs of a recovery in business spending.
At 9:38 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 22.66 points, or 0.12 percent, at 18,458.82.
The S&P 500 was down 3.23 points, or 0.15 percent, at
2,172.21.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 8.23 points, or 0.16
percent, at 5,209.46.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, led by the
consumer discretionary sector's 0.27 percent drop.
The sector was weighed down by declines in Dollar General
and Dollar Tree after both dollar store
operators reported lower-than-expected sales.
Financials, which stand to gain the most in a higher-rate
environment, rose 0.11 percent.
Mylan rose 3.7 percent to $44.74 after the drugmaker
said it would offer discounts to reduce patient cost for its
severe allergy treatment drug EpiPen.
Tiffany rose 6.1 percent to $73.02 after the jeweler
reported an unexpected rise in quarterly profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,532 to 1,007. On the Nasdaq, 1,191 issues fell and 923
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and five new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)