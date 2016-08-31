US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil prices drop

Aug 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on the back of a stronger dollar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 30.62 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,423.68.

The S&P 500 was down 3.7 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,172.42.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 8.78 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,214.21. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)