US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 26 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday morning, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which is expected to provide a clearer picture on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46.22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 18,494.63, the S&P 500 was up 5.74 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,178.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.99 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,222.20. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7 billion to rmb 7.9 billion