US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains after Yellen comments

Aug 26 U.S. stocks pared gains after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in recent months because of improvements in the labor market and expectations for moderate economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,465.25, the S&P 500 was up 1.43 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,173.9 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.11 points, or 0.08 percent, at 5,216.31. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

