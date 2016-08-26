US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains after Yellen comments

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 U.S. stocks pared gains after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in recent months because of improvements in the labor market and expectations for moderate economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,465.25, the S&P 500 was up 1.43 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,173.9 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.11 points, or 0.08 percent, at 5,216.31. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
