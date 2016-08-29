US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as investors take in Fed comments

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors tried to decipher comments from top Federal Reserve officials regarding raising interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 41.43 points, or 0.23 percent, at 18,436.83, the S&P 500 was up 3.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,172.96 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.73 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,226.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.