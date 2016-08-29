版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as investors take in Fed comments

Aug 29 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors tried to decipher comments from top Federal Reserve officials regarding raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 41.43 points, or 0.23 percent, at 18,436.83, the S&P 500 was up 3.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,172.96 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.73 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,226.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

