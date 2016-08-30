US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors await more clues from Fed

* Futures : Dow down 3 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq down 10
pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 30 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Tuesday as investors waited for more clues on the
timing of the next interest rate hike.
* Investors are trying to decipher whether an interest rate
hike in the United States could come as early as next month
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that the
case for a raise was strengthening.
* Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, in an interview with
Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, said the U.S. job market is close to
full strength and the pace of interest rate hikes will depend on
how well the economy is doing, but he gave little clues on the
timing of the next hike.
* Investors are awaiting a report on monthly payrolls data
due on Friday, which could support the Fed's earlier plans for
two hikes this year or scuttle any move.
* Meanwhile, they will keep an eye on a report that is
expected to show the consumer confidence index edged slightly
down to 97 in August after hitting 97.3 last month. The data is
due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* The Case/Shiller house price index, due at 9:00 a.m. ET,
is likely to have risen 5.2 percent in the 12 months to June.
* Strong economic data in the past few months and narrowing
concern about global economic risks have encouraged the Fed to
turn more hawkish on rates. However, the central bank has
maintained that any increase would be gradual.
* The dollar index continued to trade at a more than
two-week high on higher prospects of a rate increase.
* Traders see a 21 percent chance of an interest rate
increase when the Fed meets in September and a 54.2 percent
chance in December, according CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Wall Street closed higher on Monday, helped by a lift in
financials and commodity stocks after strong consumer spending
data pointed to a pickup in U.S. economic growth.
* Apple fell 1.87 percent to $104.92 in heavy premarket
trading after European Union antitrust regulators ordered the
iPhone maker to pay $14.5 billion to the Irish government,
ruling that a scheme to route profits through Ireland was
illegal state aid.
* The stock was the biggest percentage loser among S&P 500
components.
* ScanSource dropped 13.41 percent to $37.13 after
the company reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts'
estimates.
Futures snapshot at 7:35 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 point, or 0.05 percent,
with 109,032 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.21
percent, on volume of 16,779 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 15,001 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)