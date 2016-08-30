US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed

* Fed Vice Chairman Fischer says job market nearing full strength

* Apple falls after being asked to pay Irish government $14.5 bln

* Hershey plunges after Mondelez ends pursuit

* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 0.75 pt, Nasdaq 8.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Aug 30 Wall Street was set to open little changed on Tuesday as investors looked for catalysts to drive markets with one eye on clues for the timing of the next interest rate hike.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a rosy picture of the U.S. economy at an economic symposium on Friday and said the case for a rate hike was strengthening, but gave little indication on when the central bank could next move.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, said the U.S. job market is close to full strength and the pace of interest rate hikes will depend on how well the economy is doing.

Investors are awaiting a report on monthly payrolls data due on Friday to assess whether it supports the hawkish tone that Fed officials have taken.

"I think today is going to be flat to down a little bit, simply because of yesterday's strong move," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial.

"Investors are going to need some time to digest that. It is a quiet week with a lot of people at the beach."

The S&P 500 and the Dow snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday, helped by a lift in financials and commodity stocks after strong consumer spending data pointed to a pickup in U.S. economic growth.

Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.02 percent at 8:35 a.m. ET (1235 GMT) on Tuesday, with 16,162 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, with 123,454 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.18 percent, on volume of 18,989 contracts.

Data due on Tuesday is expected to show the consumer confidence index dipped to 97 in August after hitting 97.3 last month. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

The dollar index rose 0.21 percent, continuing to trade at a more than two-week high on higher prospects of a rate increase.

Shares of Apple fell 1 percent to $105.71, premarket, after European Union antitrust regulators ordered the iPhone maker to pay $14.5 billion to the Irish government, ruling that a scheme to route profits through Ireland was illegal state aid.

Hershey dropped nearly 11 percent to $99.48 after Mondelez announced on Monday it was no longer pursuing an acquisition. Mondelez was up 2.81 percent at $44.25.

American Airlines fell 1.96 percent after Scott Kirby, its No.2 executive, left the company to join rival United Continental. United's shares were marginally lower at $49.10. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)