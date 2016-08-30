US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed

* Fed Vice Chairman Fischer says job market nearing full
strength
* Apple falls after being asked to pay Irish government
$14.5 bln
* Hershey plunges after Mondelez ends pursuit
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 0.75 pt, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 30 Wall Street was set to open little
changed on Tuesday as investors looked for catalysts to drive
markets with one eye on clues for the timing of the next
interest rate hike.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a rosy picture of
the U.S. economy at an economic symposium on Friday and said the
case for a rate hike was strengthening, but gave little
indication on when the central bank could next move.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, in an interview with
Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, said the U.S. job market is close to
full strength and the pace of interest rate hikes will depend on
how well the economy is doing.
Investors are awaiting a report on monthly payrolls data due
on Friday to assess whether it supports the hawkish tone that
Fed officials have taken.
"I think today is going to be flat to down a little bit,
simply because of yesterday's strong move," said Brad McMillan,
chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial.
"Investors are going to need some time to digest that. It is
a quiet week with a lot of people at the beach."
The S&P 500 and the Dow snapped a three-day losing streak on
Monday, helped by a lift in financials and commodity stocks
after strong consumer spending data pointed to a pickup in U.S.
economic growth.
Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.02 percent at
8:35 a.m. ET (1235 GMT) on Tuesday, with 16,162 contracts
changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.03
percent, with 123,454 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.18
percent, on volume of 18,989 contracts.
Data due on Tuesday is expected to show the consumer
confidence index dipped to 97 in August after hitting 97.3 last
month. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
The dollar index rose 0.21 percent, continuing to
trade at a more than two-week high on higher prospects of a rate
increase.
Shares of Apple fell 1 percent to $105.71,
premarket, after European Union antitrust regulators ordered the
iPhone maker to pay $14.5 billion to the Irish government,
ruling that a scheme to route profits through Ireland was
illegal state aid.
Hershey dropped nearly 11 percent to $99.48 after
Mondelez announced on Monday it was no longer pursuing
an acquisition. Mondelez was up 2.81 percent at $44.25.
American Airlines fell 1.96 percent after Scott
Kirby, its No.2 executive, left the company to join rival United
Continental. United's shares were marginally lower at
$49.10.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)