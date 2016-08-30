US STOCKS-Financials help limit losses from tech decline

* Apple slips after being asked to pay Irish government
$14.5 bln
* Hershey plunges after Mondelez ends pursuit
* Nonfarm payrolls data due Friday
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 30 Apple dragged down U.S. stocks after EU
antitrust regulators ordered the company to pay about $14.5
billion in back taxes to the Irish government, but a gain in
financial stocks limited the impact.
The iPhone maker's shares fell 0.9 percent, pushing
the S&P 500 technology index to its biggest decline in
nearly a week.
However, the markets are still focused on the U.S. Federal
Reserve and its path to interest rates after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said last week that the case for a rate hike was
strengthening.
"Equities are likely to turn sideways as investors enter a
wait-and-see mode until greater evidence of economic growth
comes forth," said Terry Sandven, chief equities strategist at
U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, in an interview with
Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, said the U.S. job market is close to
full strength and the pace of interest rate hikes will depend on
how well the economy is doing.
The financial index was trading at its highest level
since Dec. 16, when the Fed raised interest rates for the first
time in nearly 10 years.
Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan
and Citigroup gained between 0.8-1.5 percent and
were among the top influences on the S&P.
Investors are awaiting a report on monthly payrolls data due
on Friday to assess whether it would support the hawkish tone
set by Fed officials.
Data on Tuesday showed consumer confidence index
unexpectedly rose to 101.1 in August. Analysts had expected the
measure to edge lower to 97.
At 12:23 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 47.6 points, or 0.26 percent, at 18,455.39.
The S&P 500 was down 3.22 points, or 0.15 percent, at
2,177.16.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 7.80 points, or 0.15
percent, at 5,224.52.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
utilities falling the most by 0.65 percent. Up to
Monday's close, the index had risen about 13 percent this year.
Hershey dropped 11.2 percent to $99.19 after
Mondelez abandoned its pursuit to buy the chocolate
maker on Monday. Mondelez rose 3.7 percent.
Abercrombie & Fitch plunged 21 percent after the
apparel retailer said it no longer expects comparable sales to
improve this year.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,496
to 1,382. On the Nasdaq, 1,602 issues rose and 1,128 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 26 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 104 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)