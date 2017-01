Sept 1 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a set of economic data, including Friday's jobs report, that would speak of the health of the economy and the timing of interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.15 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,409.03, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 points to 2,170.89 and the Nasdaq composite rose 6.27 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,219.49. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)