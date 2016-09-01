US STOCKS-Wall St drops as weak data raises growth worries

* ISM's factory activity index drops to 49.4 in August
* Jobless claims rise to 263,000 last week vs est. 265,000
* Banks among top drags on S&P, Dow
* Indexes down: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Mamidipudi Soumithri
Sept 1 Wall Street fell on Thursday, starting
September on a dour note after a steeper-than-expected decline
in monthly factory activity raised doubts about growth and the
ability of the economy to withstand an interest rate hike.
A report from the Institute of Supply Management showed U.S.
factory activity contracted for the first time in six months in
August as new orders and production tumbled.
"It's an under 50 ISM number. Given that the Fed is so
data-dependent, the market is worrying about how that will
affect the Fed's decision," said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment
officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Pennsylvania.
The report precedes Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls
numbers which are likely to set the tone for the Fed policy
meeting regarding the timing of the next rate hike.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week the solid performance
in the labor market has strengthened the case for an interest
rate hike.
Traders have priced in a 24 percent chance of a hike in
September, down from 30 percent before the ISM data was
released. The odds for a hike in December fell to 53.6 percent
from 57.2 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 10:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 79.17 points, or 0.43 percent, at 18,321.71.
The S&P 500 was down 10.94 points, or 0.5 percent, at
2,160.01.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 17.45 points, or 0.33
percent, at 5,195.77.
The S&P 500's financial index saw its biggest
decline in nearly two months after the ISM data raised doubts of
a rate hike as early as this month.
"The financials have had a good run in the past few weeks,
so there maybe some profit taking coming into the release of the
employment numbers tomorrow," Cecilia said.
Shares of Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells
Fargo and Citigroup fell between 1-2 percent and
were among the top drags on the S&P.
Goldman Sachs fell 1.1 percent and pulled down the
Dow the most.
A more than 2 percent drop in oil prices weighed down energy
companies. Exxon was off 0.9 percent and Chevron
fell 0.6 percent.
Charter Communications rose 3 percent after the S&P
Dow Jones Indices said the cable services company is set to join
the S&P 500 index. The stock provided the biggest boost to the
Nasdaq.
Wynn Resorts was the top percentage gainer on the
S&P, gaining 5.5 percent after Macau, the world's biggest casino
hub, posted a 1.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in August.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,984 to 820. On the Nasdaq, 1,720 issues fell and 881 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and 15 new lows.
