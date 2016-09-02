US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of key jobs data

* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Tanya Agrawal
Sept 2 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday ahead of a crucial employment report which
will give investors a clearer picture of the timing of the next
interest rate hike.
* The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is likely to
show that the economy added about 180,000 jobs in August. The
unemployment rate is expected to have fallen one-tenth of a
percent to 4.8 percent. The report is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1230 GMT).
* An especially strong reading from the report could support
the case for hiking interest rates when the central bank's
policy-making body meets on Sept. 20-21, analysts said.
* "Anything above 200,000 will put the Federal Reserve into
a bit of a corner," said Ana Thaker, Market Economist at
PhillipCapital UK. "It may have to discount the weaker
manufacturing numbers from Thursday, and think about raising
rates this month."
* Rate hike probabilities for both the September and
December meetings have risen after last Friday's remarks by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen that the case for raising rates had
strengthened in recent months.
* The odds of a rate hike in September stood at 24 percent,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The measure rose to 53.6
percent for December.
* U.S. stocks were flat at the close on Thursday, with gains
in the tech sector offseting sluggish factory activity data and
lower oil prices.
* Oil prices were up about 1 percent, supported by
the previous session's weakness in the dollar and Russian
comments in favor of a production freeze.
* Lululemon Athletica shares were down 8.5 percent
at $70.12 in premarket trading after the Canadian yoga wear
retailer reported comparable sales growth that fell short of
expectations.
* Smith & Wesson Holding were up 2.3 percent at
$30.25, a day after the gun seller raised its full-year revenue
guidance.
* Ambarella was down 3.8 percent at $69.02 after
the video processing chip maker reported a fall in quarterly
sales.
Futures snapshot at 6:52 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.06
percent, with 113,148 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.17
percent, on volume of 14,402 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 13,041 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)