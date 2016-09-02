US STOCKS-Wall St higher as jobs data reins in Sept rate hike bets

* 151,000 jobs added in August vs est. 180,000
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 2 Wall Street was higher on Friday after
data showed U.S. employment growth in August was slower than
expected, which could rule out an interest rate increase this
month.
The Labor Department's monthly jobs report showed nonfarm
payrolls rose by 151,000 last month, while the unemployment rate
remained unchanged at 4.9 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast addition of
180,000 jobs last month.
"This mixed jobs report puts the Fed in a tricky situation,"
said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz in
Newport Beach, California.
"It's not all around strong enough to assure a September
interest rate hike. But it's solid enough to engender a heated
policy discussion, especially given the unintended consequences
and collateral damage of a prolonged period of ultra low
interest rates."
Rate hike probabilities for September and December had risen
after last Friday's remarks by Fed Chair Janet Yellen that the
case for raising rates had strengthened in recent months. The
Fed next meets on Sept. 20-21.
The odds of a rate hike in September stood at 24 percent,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, while traders were
pricing in a 56 percent chance of a December rate hike.
With the labor market near full employment, a slowdown in
job growth is normal. Yellen has said the economy needs to
create just under 100,000 jobs a month to keep up with
population growth.
At 10:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 99.71 points, or 0.54 percent, at
18,519.01, the S&P 500 was up 11.1 points, or 0.51
percent, at 2,181.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
30.01 points, or 0.57 percent, at 5,257.21.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the consumer
staples index's 0.77 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Oil prices rose about 2.3 percent after the jobs report
weighed on the dollar.
Lululemon Athletica shares were down 9.4 percent at
$69.47 after the Canadian yoga wear retailer reported quarterly
comparable-sales growth below expectations.
Ambarella was down 6.6 percent at $67.13 after the
video processing chip maker reported a fall in quarterly sales.
Smith & Wesson was down 6.5 percent at $27.66 after
brokerage Craig Hallum downgraded the gun maker. Sturm Ruger
was also down 2.8 percent at $60.45.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,333
to 508. On the Nasdaq, 1,888 issues rose and 732 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 36 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 117 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)