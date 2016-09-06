US STOCKS-Gains in energy, tech stocks prop up Wall Street

* Spectra Energy jumps on Enbridge deal
* Cepheid soars on $4 bln Danaher offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 6 Wall Street was higher in choppy trading
on Tuesday, helped by technology and energy stocks, but gains
were limited by weak services data.
The S&P 500's energy index rose 1.18 percent, even as oil
slipped, driven by Enbridge's acquisition of Spectra
Energy for about $28 billion.
Spectra jumped 14 percent and was the biggest gainer on the
energy index.
The dollar index fell 1 percent, its biggest decline
in more than a month, after data showed that the services sector
expanded at a slower pace in August than in the previous month.
Financials fell 0.42 percent after the data, with
Wells Fargo and Bank of America weighing down
the S&P 500.
"In the last week alone, every major data point has missed
estimates and that raises some major questions of what the Fed's
next move is going to be," said Adam Sarhan, CEO at Sarhan
Capital.
The chances of a rate hike in September dropped to 15
percent from 21 percent after the data. Those odds fell to 46.9
percent from 50.6 percent for December, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool.
At 12:55 p.m. ET (1655 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 26.3 points, or 0.14 percent, at
18,518.26.
The S&P 500 was up 3.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at
2,183.9.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 21.67 points, or 0.41
percent, at 5,271.57, as Facebook and Amazon.com
touched record highs.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, with the
technology index trading at its highest level since
2000.
Cepheid soared about 52 percent after the
diagnostics company agreed to be bought by Danaher for
$4 billion, including debt. Danaher's shares were down 2.1
percent.
Navistar jumped 44.5 percent after Volkswagen
agreed to supply engines to the U.S. truck maker in
exchange for a 16.6 percent stake.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,628
to 1,293. On the Nasdaq, 1,493 issues rose and 1,291 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 34 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 150 new highs and 16 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)