US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors seek clues on rates

* Futures: Dow down 9 pts, S&P down 1.75 pts, Nasdaq up 3.75
pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 7 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday as investors seek more clues on the timing
of the next interest rate hike.
* The Nasdaq closed at a record level on Tuesday, while the
S&P 500 and the Dow edged up after weak services data raised
doubts about the ability of the U.S. economy to absorb a rate
hike.
* The dollar index was trading flat on Wednesday
after falling more than 1 percent a day before. Oil prices also
regained some strength, rising about 0.75 percent.
* Analysts say the Federal Reserve has been prepping the
markets for a possible hike in December. However, a recent spate
of disappointing economic data, including last week's jobs
numbers, could scuttle those plans.
* Traders have priced in a 15 percent chance of a hike when
the Fed meets later this month and a 45.7 percent chance of a
move in December, according the CME Group's FedWatch too.
* The central bank is scheduled to release its Beige Book, a
summary of commentary on economic conditions on Wednesday, which
investors will parse for rate-hike clues.
* The U.S. Labor Department will release a report on monthly
job openings and layoffs at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The report
will give more insight into the labor market.
* Apple shares were up 0.40 percent at $108.13 in
thin premarket trading. The world's most valuable public company
is expected to unveil the new iPhone 7 later on Wednesday.
* Chipotle rose 6.3 percent to $439.75 after
activist investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square
bought a 9.9 percent stake in the burrito chain operator.
* Valeant rose 2.1 percent to $30.10 after the
company and Progenics announced the U.S. commercial
launch of FDA-approved Relistor tablets.
Futures snapshot at 7:28 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 13,002 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.08
percent, with 121,163 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.08
percent, on volume of 18,309 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)