US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as investors fret over Sept rate hike

* Fed's policy meeting scheduled on Sept. 20-21
* Perrigo rises after Starboard reveals stake
* Technology, bank stocks lower
* Futures down: Dow 109 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 15.75 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 12 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Monday, deepening wounds from Friday, as investors sold off
riskier assets following increasing evidence of a U.S. interest
rate hike as early as next week.
Even as the Federal Reserve has given little indication on
the timing of the next rate hike, investors have taken cues from
a number of top central bank officials hinting at a possible
raise at the Fed's next policy-setting meeting on Sept. 20-21.
The latest was Atlanta Fed Bank President Dennis Lockhart
who said current economic conditions called for a "serious
discussion" on rates at the September meeting. But, Minneapolis
Fed President Neel Kashkari suggested to CNBC that he saw little
urgency to take action given the state of the economy.
Fed Governor and permanent voting member Lael Brainard's
speech, the last scheduled by a Fed member before the meeting,
will be scrutinized to see if she maintains her dovish stance on
rates or takes a more aggressive posture. Her speech, which was
not announced until Friday, is at 1:15 p.m. ET (1715).
"(The decline in futures) has to do with interest rates and
a negative spike in expectations that rates are going to go up
based on recent talk from Fed officials," said Michael
Yoshikami, CEO at Destination Wealth Management in Walnut Creek,
California.
While the labor market firms up, inflation has remained
frustratingly below the Fed's 2 percent target. Traders have
priced in a 24 percent rate hike in September, and a 59.2
percent chance in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch
tool.
Dow e-minis were down 109 points, or 0.6 percent at
8:31 a.m. ET, with 15,733 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.18
percent, with 264,620 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.34
percent, on volume of 20,821 contracts.
The CBOE Volatility index, also called Wall Street's
"fear gauge" rose to 19.04 - its highest level since in the
aftermath of the Brexit vote in late June.
The rising expectations of a September rate hike had sent
the three major U.S. stock indexes tumbling on Friday in their
worst decline since the Brexit vote.
That distanced the benchmark S&P 500 index from its record
highs, which it has been clocking since July when expectations
of a rate hike this year were muted.
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton's
illness added another layer of uncertainty in the markets in the
final weeks before the November elections.
Shares of technology stocks, including Apple,
Alphabet, Facebook were down about 0.5 percent
in premarket trading.
Bank stocks - Citigroup, JPMorgan, Bank of
America and Wells Fargo were off between 0.7 and
0.8 percent.
Perrigo rose 4.45 percent after activist investor
Starboard Value disclosed a 4.6 percent stake and delivered a
letter to the drugmaker's executives.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Savio D'Souza)