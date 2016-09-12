US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as September rate hike jitters ease

* Fed Governor Lael Brainard set to speak at 1:15 p.m. ET
* Fed policy-setting meeting scheduled for Sept. 20-21
* Apple top boost on all three major U.S. stock indexes
* Perrigo biggest percentage gainer on S&P 500
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 12 U.S. stocks rose on Monday after two
Federal Reserve officials struck a less hawkish tone on interest
rate hikes, quelling some investor fears about a move as early
as next week.
Atlanta Fed Bank President Dennis Lockhart said current
economic conditions warranted a "serious discussion" on whether
to raise rates at the Fed meeting on Sept. 20-21, but later
said there was no "urgency" to act at any particular meeting.
Lockhart's Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari echoed
those views by suggesting to CNBC that he saw little urgency to
take action given the state of the economy.
That helped temper some jitters after recent comments from a
host of Fed officials, including Boston Fed President and
long-time dove Eric Rosengren, expressed more confidence about
raising rates.
Investors are now awaiting Fed Governor and permanent voting
member Lael Brainard to speak on monetary policy at 1:15 p.m.
ET. Brainard's speech, the last appearance by a Fed official
before it enters a quiet period ahead of next week's meeting,
will be scrutinized to see if she maintains her dovish stance on
rates or takes a more aggressive posture.
"Lockhart helped assuage fears that a rate hike in September
was imminent," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
The rising expectations of a September rate hike had sent
the three major U.S. stock indexes tumbling on Friday in their
worst decline since the Brexit vote.
"Today what you are seeing is a market that is checking to
see if the action on Friday was justifiable," said Robert
Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
Stock index futures were also sharply lower on Monday. The
market also opened lower before reversing course.
At 12:12 a.m. ET (1612 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 65.16 points, or 0.36 percent, at
18,150.61.
The S&P 500 was up 10.97 points, or 0.52 percent, at
2,138.78.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 39.68 points, or 0.77
percent, at 5,165.59.
Wall Street also got a boost from Apple's 1.5
percent rise after having fallen for two straight days. The
stock was also chiefly responsible for the S&P 500 technology
index to gain 0.73 percent.
Financials fell 0.11 percent, the only decliner
among the 10 major S&P 500 sectors, as traders trimmed the
chances of a rate hike in September to 21 percent from 24
percent earlier in the day.
A weaker dollar helped oil prices reverse course to
trade higher.
Perrigo rose 5.7 percent after activist investor
Starboard Value disclosed a stake in the drugmaker and said it
must make immediate improvements to revive its stock. The stock
was the top percentage gainer on the S&P.
Wal-Mart rose percent to $71.03 after Cowen and
Company raised its rating to "outperform" from "market perform".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,549
to 1,368. On the Nasdaq, 1,508 issues rose and 1,212 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 36 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Savio D'Souza)