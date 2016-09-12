US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as Fed officials ease rate hike fears

* Fed Governor Brainard stands by dovish stance
* Fed policy-setting meeting scheduled for Sept. 20-21
* Apple is top boost on all three major U.S. stock indexes
* Indexes up: Dow 1.07 pct, S&P 1.22 pct, Nasdaq 1.39 pct
By Noel Randewich
Sept 12 U.S. stocks were heading for their
strongest session since July on Monday after Federal Reserve
Board Governor Lael Brainard stuck to her dovish stance on
interest rates and urged caution about removing monetary
stimulus too quickly.
Brainard's speech followed earlier comments by Atlanta Fed
Bank President Dennis Lockhart and his Minneapolis counterpart
Neel Kashkari in which they suggested there was no urgency to
raise benchmark U.S. rates.
"Today's new normal counsels prudence in the removal of
policy accommodation," said Brainard, a permanent voting member
and the last official scheduled to speak ahead of the Fed's
policy-setting meeting on Sept. 20-21.
Traders trimmed their views on the likelihood of a September
rate hike to 15 percent from 24 percent on Friday and for a
December hike to 54.5 percent from 59.2 percent, according to
the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Fears of a September rate hike had sent the three major U.S.
stock indexes tumbling on Friday in their worst decline since
Britain's June 23 'Brexit' vote to leave the European Union.
At 2:11 pm (1811 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 1.07 percent at 18,279.15 points and the S&P 500
had gained 1.22 percent to 2,153.72.
The Nasdaq Composite added 1.39 percent to 5,197.36.
After Friday's selloff, the S&P 500 is trading near 17 times
expected earnings, above its 10-year average of 14, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream.
High valuations are a risk, but they do not mean stocks are
likely to fall in the short term, said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
"It's like high blood pressure: You're probably going to
have a heart attack some day, but it doesn't mean it's going to
happen anytime soon," McMillan said.
Following two days of losses, Apple rose 1.76
percent, giving the S&P 500 its largest boost.
Perrigo rose 7.14 percent after activist investor
Starboard Value disclosed a stake in the drugmaker and said it
must make improvements to revive its stock. The stock was the
top percentage gainer on the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.02-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and four new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 42 new lows.
