US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher

By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 14 Wall Street looked set to open slightly
higher on Wednesday after a steep selloff a day earlier and in
tandem with the recent oscillation as investors fret over
monetary policy.
Rising bond yields, sparked in part by deepening worries
over the difficulty of the world's major central banks to
stimulate growth, have kept investors in broadly risk-off mode.
U.S. stocks have swung wildly since Friday on contrasting
comments from Federal Reserve officials on whether the central
bank would raise interest rates at its Sept. 20-21 meeting.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.4 percent on Tuesday
after having gained by a similar measure on Monday. The index
had fallen 2.45 percent on Friday.
"The market is preparing for the worst, which is a rate hike
in the U.S., and hoping for the best," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital.
"That mindset is causing back and forth swings in the past
few days."
Dow e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.15 percent, with
27,325 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 310,216 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14.5 points, or 0.3
percent, on volume of 29823 contracts.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, has also spiked and dropped with the stock
market's gyrations.
"There are also opportunistic traders out there,
short-covering and bargain hunting with the mindset to trade
shorter-term and that's what is causing those sharp moves,"
Bakhos said.
Oil prices were 0.6 percent lower, reversing course from
earlier in the session.
Monsanto inched up 0.31 percent to $106.47 in heavy
premarket trading after Bayer agreed to buy the seed
maker for $66 billion.
Department store chain Macy's rose 2.4 percent after
Citigroup upgraded the stock, while Coach dropped 2.6
percent on a Morgan Stanley rating cut.
Sarepta surged 15.2 percent to $29.48 after
Oppenheimer said a key critic of company's muscle disorder drug
has left the FDA.
