US STOCKS-Wall Street flat as Apple-led tech gains offset energy losses

* Oil prices extend losses, down 1.15 pct
* Apple rises for 3rd day in a row; boosts all indexes
* Sarepta jumps as key drug critic leaves FDA
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 14 Wall Street was little changed on
Wednesday as gains in technology stocks, led by Apple, were
offset by a decline in energy stocks on the back of lower oil
prices.
Apple was up 1.6 percent, giving the three major
indexes their biggest boost and rising for the third day in a
row on reports of strong demand for the new iPhones.
The technology sector was up 0.38 percent, one of
the six gainers among the 10 major S&P 500 indexes. That was in
sharp contrast to the declines in all sectors on Tuesday.
U.S. stocks have swung wildly since Friday on contrasting
comments from Federal Reserve officials on whether the central
bank would raise interest rates at its Sept. 20-21 meeting.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.4 percent on Tuesday
after having gained by a similar measure on Monday. The index
had fallen 2.45 percent on Friday.
"The market is preparing for the worst, which is a rate hike
in the U.S., and hoping for the best," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
"That mindset is causing back and forth swings in the past
few days."
At 9:57 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 12.95 points, or 0.07 percent, at 18,079.7.
The S&P 500 index was up 2.17 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 2,129.19.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 15.14 points, or 0.29
percent, at 5,170.39.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, has also spiked and dropped with the stock
market's gyrations. The index was down 2 percent on Wednesday.
"There are also opportunistic traders out there,
short-covering and bargain hunting with the mindset to trade
shorter-term and that's what is causing those sharp moves,"
Bakhos said.
Oil prices fell 1.15 percent, sending the S&P energy index
down 0.27 percent.
Monsanto rose 0.7 percent to $106.89 after Bayer
agreed to buy the seed maker for $66 billion.
Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares doubled to $20.84
after Allergan said it would buy the company for $639
million. Allergan rose 1.4 percent.
Sarepta surged 20 percent to $30.70 after
Oppenheimer said a key critic of company's muscle disorder drug
has left the FDA.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,475 to 1,218. On the Nasdaq, 1,221 issues fell and 1,131
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and three new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 23 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)