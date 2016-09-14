US STOCKS-Fed jitters and oil pressure Wall St; Apple rallies

* Apple rises for third straight day; boosts major indexes
* Ford shares drop after disappointing 2017 forecast
* Indexes: Dow -0.12 pct, S&P -0.04 pct, Nasdaq +0.39 pct
By Noel Randewich
Sept 14 Wall Street edged lower on Wednesday as
investors focused on future interest rate hikes and as cheaper
oil dragged down energy shares, although Apple surged to its
highest level this year.
Speculation about the timing of the Federal Reserve's next
interest rate hike has shaken major stock indexes since last
Friday following contrasting comments from Fed officials.
The S&P 500 remains down almost 3 percent from before
Friday's steep selloff, even though interest rate futures
indicate expectations for a rate hike at the Fed's Sept. 20-21
meeting remain low.
"What you're seeing is a little preview for what will happen
when the Fed does raise rates," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief
investment officer at Cornerstone Financial Partners. "People
are starting to make changes to their portfolios."
Apple jumped 3.4 percent to a 2016 high, with its
market capitalization topping $600 billion for the first time
since April as Wall Street bet the technology company's newest
iPhone would help shore up falling sales.
Its gain helped push the S&P 500 technology index
up 0.6 percent, making it the session's strongest sector.
Oil prices dropped 2 percent following data that showed
large weekly builds in U.S. petroleum products, sending the S&P
energy index down 1.09 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 were negative
after giving up earlier gains.
At 2:18 pm ET, the Dow was down 0.12 percent at
18,045.69 points and the S&P 500 had dipped 0.04 percent
to 2,126.27.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.39 percent to 5,175.24.
Monsanto agreed to be bought by Bayer,
but its stock rose just 0.9 percent to $107.06, well below the
offer of $128 per share, due to concerns about regulatory
approvals.
Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares more than doubled to
$20.89 after Allergan said it would buy the company for
$639 million. Allergan rose 1.78 percent.
Ford fell 1.8 percent after the automaker said 2017
financial performance would decline from this year's levels.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 35 new lows.
