US STOCKS-Wall St surges on lower rate-hike fears, Apple ascends

By Noel Randewich
Sept 15 Wall Street rallied 1 percent on
Thursday, buoyed by Apple's best four-day run since 2014, higher
oil prices and ho-hum economic data that further dimmed
expectations for an interest rate hike next week.
Apple rose as much as 3.4 percent, giving the three
major indexes their biggest boost, on news the first quantities
of its iPhone 7 Plus were sold out globally.
Data showed retail sales and industrial activity fell more
than expected in August. Other reports, showing a slowdown in
job growth and a slump in manufacturing activity for the month,
further eased expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
rates at its meeting next week.
"These things are not pointing to the need for the Fed to
raise interest rates in September. That's one of the reasons
you're seeing a relief rally today," said Jamie Cox, managing
partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.
It was the fifth straight volatile session as investors
focused on comments from policymakers and economic indicators in
search of clues about the timing of interest rate hikes.
Traders trimmed the odds for a hike at the Fed's Sept. 20-21
meeting to 12 percent after the blast of economic data, from 15
percent earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The energy index rose 1.09 percent as crude prices
increased. Chevron rose 1.10 percent.
With Apple surging 12 percent over the past four sessions,
its suppliers also rallied. Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions
jumped 6.38 percent and was the top percentage gainer
on the benchmark S&P index.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 0.99 percent
to end the day at 18,212.48 points and the S&P 500
rallied 1.01 percent to 2,147.26.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.47 percent to
5,249.69.
In extended trading, Oracle fell 1 percent after
the software seller posted its quarterly results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
3.14-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.73-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 40 new lows.
About 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
just above the 6.5 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
