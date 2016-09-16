版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy, financials weigh on Wall St at open

Sept 16 Wall Street opened lower on Friday, weighed down by declines in by energy and financial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 84.57 points, or 0.46 percent, at 18,127.91.

The S&P 500 was down 8.87 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,138.39.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 12.45 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,237.24. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

