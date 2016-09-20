US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as investors await Fed meet

* Fed Chair Yellen to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET Wednesday
* DTS soars on $850 mln acquisition agreement with Tessera
* Tobira Therapeutics rises six-fold on Allergan deal
* Futures up: Dow 56 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 20 U.S. stocks looked set to open higher as
investors saw little room for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in a two-day meeting starting Tuesday.
The central bank's meeting will conclude with Fed Chair
Janet Yellen's press conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Investors are also watching the Bank of Japan's meeting
which starts on Tuesday. Investors have little clue of what path
the central bank could take to achieve its 2 percent inflation
target.
The doves in the Fed are most likely to rule over the hawks
who support higher rates in the near term, but investors are
looking for their comments for clues about a likely hike in
December.
Recent data that pointed to a slowdown in job growth and
weak retail sales has led traders to price in a mere 15 percent
chance for a rate hike by Wednesday.
The markets have oscillated since Sept. 9 as investors
second-guessed the Fed's intention following a series of
contrasting comments from its officials.
Wall Street whipsawed on Monday before ending flat as a
decline in Apple rubbed the shine from gains in big
banks.
"Investors are holding vigil before the Bank of Japan and
the Federal Reserve's announcements tomorrow and I think
everything stays quiet until then," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
The dollar index and the yen were trading
little changed on Tuesday, while gold prices rose
slightly.
Dow e-minis were up 56 points, or 0.31 percent at
8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), with 18,097 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.35 percent,
with 146,059 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 17.25 points, or 0.36
percent, on volume of 21,796 contracts.
Shares of Tobira Therapeutics rose more than six
times to $32.55 after Allergan agreed to buy the company
in a $1.7 billion deal. Allergan's stock was down 0.37 percent
at $244.39.
Shares of Lennar were up 2.75 percent at $46.33 in
light premarket trading after the homebuilder reported
higher-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter.
PayPal lost 0.62 percent after Canaccord Genuity
downgraded the payments processor's stock to "hold" from "buy".
DTS soared 22 percent at $41.82 after Tessera Tech
agreed to buy the audio equipment maker for $850
million in cash.
Sarepta Therapeutics rose 4.8 percent to $51.30
after Cowen & Co upgraded the drugmaker's stock to "outperform".
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)