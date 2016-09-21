US STOCKS-Futures rise after BOJ policy overhaul; Fed in focus

* Futures up: Dow 78 pts, S&P 9.25 pts, Nasdaq 26.25 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Sept 21 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday as investors shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve after the Bank of Japan announced a massive overhaul of its monetary policy.

* Also supporting futures was a 2 percent rally in oil prices spurred by a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories and a strike by oil workers in Norway which could affect output.

* The BOJ abandoned its base money target and instead adopted a "yield curve control" under which it will buy long-term government bonds to keep 10-year bond yields at current levels around zero percent.

* The Fed is scheduled to release a statement at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by Chair Janet Yellen's press conference. While the chances of a hike this time are marginal, investors will comb the central bank's statements for clues of a hike in the coming months.

* The dollar index touched a near 2-week high on Wednesday, the yen fell 0.29 percent against the dollar and the price of gold rose to a more than 3-week high.

* The Fed raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade last December but weak economic data and global uncertainty have prevented the central bank from raising the rates further.

* The Fed is widely expected to hold on to current rates even in its November meeting as it falls close to the U.S. Presidential elections. The overall consensus is for a rate hike in December.

* Traders have priced in a poor 15 percent chance of a rate hike on Wednesday, while the odds rise to about 59 percent for December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Wall Street closed flat on Tuesday after a drop in energy stocks offset a boost from healthcare companies.

* Microsoft's shares rose 1.21 percent to $57.50 in premarket trading after the software maker raised its quarterly dividend and said it would buy back up to $40 billion.

* Adobe Systems rose 4.7 percent to $105.35 after the company reported quarterly revenue that beat market expectations.

* Skechers was down 3.6 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the shoemaker's stock to "equal weight" from "overweight".

Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 78 points, or 0.43 percent, with 28,705 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.43 percent, with 148,492 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 26.25 points, or 0.55 percent, on volume of 23,598 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)