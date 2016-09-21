US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed rate decision

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors expected the Federal Reserve to stand pat on interest rates after a two-day policy meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.02 points, or 0.45 percent, at 18,210.98, the S&P 500 was up 7.75 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,147.51 and the Nasdaq composite was up 21.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 5,263.25. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.