公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 21:31 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high as Fed defers rate hike

Sept 22 U.S. stocks gained at the open on Thursday, with the Nasdaq touching a record intraday high, a day after the Federal Reserve soothed markets by not raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.51 points, or 0.41 percent, at 18,369.21, the S&P 500 was up 9.92 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,173.04 and the Nasdaq composite was up 27.82 points, or 0.53 percent, at 5,323.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

