US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after three-day rally

Sept 23 Wall Street opened lower on Friday as investors take a breather after a three-day rally that was spurred by optimism that the Federal Reserve will continue to hold off from raising interest rates in the near term.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.63 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,354.83, the S&P 500 lost 5.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,171.83 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 12.30 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,327.23. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)