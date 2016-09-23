US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after three-day rally

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Wall Street opened lower on Friday as investors take a breather after a three-day rally that was spurred by optimism that the Federal Reserve will continue to hold off from raising interest rates in the near term.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.63 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,354.83, the S&P 500 lost 5.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,171.83 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 12.30 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,327.23. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
