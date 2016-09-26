US STOCKS-Futures fall as investors eye oil meet, presidential debate

* Futures down: Dow 93 pts, S&P 10.25 pts, Nasdaq 29 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday amid a volatile oil market and ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate.

* Investors are awaiting a highly anticipated face-off between presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at 9:00 p.m. ET (0100 GMT) in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election.

* A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday showed half of the country's likely voters will rely on the debate to make their choice.

* Oil prices rallied in volatile trading as the world's largest producers gathered in Algeria to potentially work out a plan to limit output.

* Investors are also awaiting the upcoming corporate earnings season, which will test lofty stock valuations. The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading at 17.3 times forward earnings compared with the 10-year median of 14.3, according to StarMine data.

* Faced with a string of lackluster economic data, the Fed decided to keep rates unchanged last week, but left the door open for a possible hike in December.

* A report on Monday is likely to show new single-family home sales dropped 8.8 percent to 600,000 in August from the month earlier. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* Wall Street closed lower on Friday as energy stocks took a beating after Brent crude prices fell.

* The U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank plunged 5.25 percent premarket after a German magazine cited government sources saying Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out state assistance for the lender and rejected any interference in the ongoing U.S. justice department investigation.

* Apple was down 0.8 percent after market research firm GfK claimed last week that sales of the new iPhones in Europe were well below the iPhone 6 pace.

* Pfizer fell 0.93 percent after the drugmaker decided not to split into two publicly traded companies.

* Chemical company Chemtura soared 17 percent to $33 after Germany's Lanxess offered to buy the company for $2.69 billion, including debt.

Futures snapshot at 7:19 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 93 points, or 0.51 percent, with 21,814 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.47 percent, with 164,272 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29 points, or 0.6 percent, on volume of 27,196 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)