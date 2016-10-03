US STOCKS-Wall St starts new quarter on subdued note

* Purchasing Managers Index report due at 10:00 a.m. ET

* Cabela's soars after agreeing to be bought for $5.5 bln

* Indexes down: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to open)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 3 U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a subdued note, weighed down by healthcare and consumer stocks.

The S&P 500 healthcare index fell 0.7 percent, the most among the 10 major S&P indexes that were lower, due to declines in Pfizer and Merck.

Consumer staples fell 0.59 percent, dragged down by Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from the Institute of Supply Management is expected to show that factory activity expanded in September after having contracted in August.

Investors are also on the lookout for news from Deutsche Bank, which is working to reach a settlement with U.S. authorities who have demanded a fine of up to $14 billion from the bank for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

While the bank's Frankfurt-listed stock was not trading due to a public holiday, its U.S.-listed shares were down 1.2 percent at $12.96 on Monday.

The travails of Germany's biggest lender has unsettled investors who are now awaiting third-quarter corporate earnings and the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

"It looks like a quiet start to the day and that's not surprising," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

"It's a back-end loaded week with jobs numbers on Friday, but if we get a positive read on ISM manufacturing, we could say that August was a blip and that will be constructive for the markets today."

A report on monthly hiring activity on Friday will be assessed by investors as it will play a big role in the Federal Reserve's decision on raising interest rates this year.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 79.3 points, or 0.43 percent, at 18,228.85.

The S&P 500 was down 7.33 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,160.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.31 points, or 0.16 percent, at 5,303.69.

Tesla shares rose 2.3 percent to $208.82 after the electric carmaker said third-quarter deliveries rose by 70 percent to 24,500 cars.

Janus Capital soared 17 percent after the asset manager said it had agreed to an all-share $6 billion merger with London-listed rival Henderson Global.

Cabela's surged 14.5 percent to $62.90 after the company said it would be acquired by Bass Pro Shops in a deal valued at about $5.5 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,585 to 1,038. On the Nasdaq, 1,343 issues fell and 936 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and seven new lows. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)