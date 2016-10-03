版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of data

Oct 3 U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a dour note ahead of economic data that would give investors further clues on the health of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.29 points, or 0.25 percent, at 18,261.86, the S&P 500 was down 4.85 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,163.42 and the Nasdaq composite was down 10.68 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,301.32.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐