US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as European stocks rise

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
* Futures up: Dow 3 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 4 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday, mirroring European markets, which gained following a rebound in Deutsche Bank shares.
* Frankfurt-listed shares of Deutsche Bank were up 0.52 percent following support from major clients and rivals as the biggest German lender negotiates with the U.S. Justice Department over a $14 billion demand for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.
* The bank's U.S-listed stock was up 0.31 percent before the bell and was the most heavily traded.
* London's FTSE was up nearly 2 percent, hovering around its record high, as investors cheered the idea of a weaker pound boosting firms' exports.
* Europe's bourses all rose, with a 1.2 percent rise in Deutsche Bank also helping the mood.
* Investors are treading carefully ahead of the U.S. corporate earnings season, U.S. presidential elections and Britain's separation from the European Union.
* A crucial jobs report on Friday will give a glimpse into the health of the U.S. labor market and play a big role in the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes.
* Traders have priced in a mere 10 percent chance of a hike at the Fed's November meeting, which falls days before the U.S. presidential election. The odds of a December hike stand at 62 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* The dollar index surged to a near two-week high, adding 0.54 percent on higher chances of a rate hike in the coming months.
* Cleveland Fed president and voting member Loretta Mester said the central bank should not delay raising rates.
* No market-moving economic data is expected on Tuesday.
* Darden shares rose 5.5 percent to $64.75 in premarket trading after the restaurant chain owner reported a rise in first-quarter sales.
* Pandora rose 4.2 percent after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its "conviction list" and raised its price target.
* GrubHub fell 2.1 percent to $41.79 after Stifel downgraded the stock to "hold".
Futures snapshot at 7:03 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.02 percent, with 12,911 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent, with 112,774 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 16,138 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
