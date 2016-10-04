US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rise

Oct 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher as technology stocks rose and investors assessed the chances of an interest rate hike in the coming months.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.44 points, or 0.22 percent, at 18,293.29, the S&P 500 was up 3.5 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,164.7 and the Nasdaq composite was up 16.98 points, or 0.32 percent, at 5,317.85. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)