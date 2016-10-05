US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as oil prices rise

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as energy companies got a boost from a rise in oil prices, which touched their highest since June.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.37 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,222.82, the S&P 500 was up 5.57 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,156.06 and the Nasdaq composite was up 15.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,305.31. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: