US STOCKS-Futures fall as investors weigh rate-hike chances

* Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 7.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 6 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Thursday as improving economic data and comments from Federal
Reserve officials suggested monetary policy could be tightened
by the end of the year.
* The dollar index rose 0.2 percent as investors
await the September jobs report on Friday that will help
determine the future path of interest rates.
* A growing number of Fed officials have expressed the need
for higher rates as the labor market remains robust and
inflation inches towards the central bank's 2 percent target.
* Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker on Wednesday said a
strong employment report would bolster the case of a hike sooner
than later.
* Wall Street rose on Wednesday, driven by financial and
energy stocks.
* A report on weekly jobless claims is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1230 GMT).
* The Fed is most likely to pull the trigger on rates in
December as its November meeting falls days ahead of the U.S.
presidential election.
* Traders have priced in a 15.5 percent chance of a change
in rates next month, while the odds jump to 60 percent for
December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Twitter shares plunged 16 percent to $21 in heavy
premarket trading, after technology news website Recode said
Disney and Alphabet were not bidding for the
company.
* Alnylam dropped 42.2 percent after it abandoned
testing its experimental drug for heart failure as trial data
showed patients who took the treatment were more likely to die
than those who got a placebo.
* Tesla fell 2.1 percent to $204.10 after Goldman
Sachs downgraded its stock to "neutral" from "buy".
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 28 points, or 0.15 percent,
with 15,698 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.19
percent, with 101,010 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.75 points, or 0.16
percent, on volume of 14,534 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)