US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after September jobs report

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 U.S. stock index futures reversed course to trade higher after employment growth slowed for the third straight month in September, which could make the Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.
Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, with 208,172 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.07 percent, on volume of 29,618 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.16 percent, with 29,682 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: